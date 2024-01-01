1 thousand Singapore dollars to Namibian dollars

Convert SGD to NAD at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = $13.51 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:50
SGD to NAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

NAD
1 SGD to NADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13.581713.7609
Low13.102713.1027
Average13.383513.4822
Change1.36%-0.87%
1 SGD to NAD stats

The performance of SGD to NAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.5817 and a 30 day low of 13.1027. This means the 30 day average was 13.3835. The change for SGD to NAD was 1.36.

The performance of SGD to NAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.7609 and a 90 day low of 13.1027. This means the 90 day average was 13.4822. The change for SGD to NAD was -0.87.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Namibian Dollar
1 SGD13.51120 NAD
5 SGD67.55600 NAD
10 SGD135.11200 NAD
20 SGD270.22400 NAD
50 SGD675.56000 NAD
100 SGD1,351.12000 NAD
250 SGD3,377.80000 NAD
500 SGD6,755.60000 NAD
1000 SGD13,511.20000 NAD
2000 SGD27,022.40000 NAD
5000 SGD67,556.00000 NAD
10000 SGD135,112.00000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 NAD0.07401 SGD
5 NAD0.37006 SGD
10 NAD0.74013 SGD
20 NAD1.48026 SGD
50 NAD3.70065 SGD
100 NAD7.40129 SGD
250 NAD18.50323 SGD
500 NAD37.00645 SGD
1000 NAD74.01290 SGD
2000 NAD148.02580 SGD
5000 NAD370.06450 SGD
10000 NAD740.12900 SGD