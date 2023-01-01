10 Namibian dollars to Singapore dollars

Convert NAD to SGD at the real exchange rate

10 nad
0.71 sgd

1.00000 NAD = 0.07123 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:34 UTC
NAD to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NAD → 0 SGD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 NAD0.07123 SGD
5 NAD0.35616 SGD
10 NAD0.71231 SGD
20 NAD1.42462 SGD
50 NAD3.56156 SGD
100 NAD7.12311 SGD
250 NAD17.80778 SGD
500 NAD35.61555 SGD
1000 NAD71.23110 SGD
2000 NAD142.46220 SGD
5000 NAD356.15550 SGD
10000 NAD712.31100 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Namibian Dollar
1 SGD14.03880 NAD
5 SGD70.19400 NAD
10 SGD140.38800 NAD
20 SGD280.77600 NAD
50 SGD701.94000 NAD
100 SGD1403.88000 NAD
250 SGD3509.70000 NAD
500 SGD7019.40000 NAD
1000 SGD14038.80000 NAD
2000 SGD28077.60000 NAD
5000 SGD70194.00000 NAD
10000 SGD140388.00000 NAD