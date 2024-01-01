Namibian dollars to Swiss francs today

Convert NAD to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 nad
46.92 chf

$1.000 NAD = SFr.0.04692 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NAD to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NAD to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04980.0504
Low0.04690.0469
Average0.04870.0489
Change-4.81%-4.39%
View full history

1 NAD to CHF stats

The performance of NAD to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0498 and a 30 day low of 0.0469. This means the 30 day average was 0.0487. The change for NAD to CHF was -4.81.

The performance of NAD to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0504 and a 90 day low of 0.0469. This means the 90 day average was 0.0489. The change for NAD to CHF was -4.39.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Namibian dollars to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Namibian dollar

NAD to USD

NAD to EUR

NAD to GBP

NAD to INR

NAD to JPY

NAD to RUB

NAD to AUD

NAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 NAD0.04692 CHF
5 NAD0.23459 CHF
10 NAD0.46918 CHF
20 NAD0.93835 CHF
50 NAD2.34588 CHF
100 NAD4.69175 CHF
250 NAD11.72938 CHF
500 NAD23.45875 CHF
1000 NAD46.91750 CHF
2000 NAD93.83500 CHF
5000 NAD234.58750 CHF
10000 NAD469.17500 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Namibian Dollar
1 CHF21.31400 NAD
5 CHF106.57000 NAD
10 CHF213.14000 NAD
20 CHF426.28000 NAD
50 CHF1,065.70000 NAD
100 CHF2,131.40000 NAD
250 CHF5,328.50000 NAD
500 CHF10,657.00000 NAD
1000 CHF21,314.00000 NAD
2000 CHF42,628.00000 NAD
5000 CHF106,570.00000 NAD
10000 CHF213,140.00000 NAD