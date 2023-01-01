100 Namibian dollars to Swiss francs

Convert NAD to CHF at the real exchange rate

100 nad
4.76 chf

1.00000 NAD = 0.04760 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:29 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

NAD to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NAD → 0 CHF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8661.051187.50351.440851.661290.964318.9571
1GBP1.1547311.21375101.0441.663811.918371.1135121.8906
1USD0.95140.823893183.24951.37081.580530.917418.0355
1INR0.01142810.009896670.012012110.01646620.01898540.01101990.216644

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Namibian dollars to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Namibian dollars

NAD to USD

NAD to EUR

NAD to GBP

NAD to INR

NAD to JPY

NAD to RUB

NAD to AUD

NAD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 NAD0.04760 CHF
5 NAD0.23802 CHF
10 NAD0.47604 CHF
20 NAD0.95209 CHF
50 NAD2.38023 CHF
100 NAD4.76045 CHF
250 NAD11.90113 CHF
500 NAD23.80225 CHF
1000 NAD47.60450 CHF
2000 NAD95.20900 CHF
5000 NAD238.02250 CHF
10000 NAD476.04500 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Namibian Dollar
1 CHF21.00640 NAD
5 CHF105.03200 NAD
10 CHF210.06400 NAD
20 CHF420.12800 NAD
50 CHF1050.32000 NAD
100 CHF2100.64000 NAD
250 CHF5251.60000 NAD
500 CHF10503.20000 NAD
1000 CHF21006.40000 NAD
2000 CHF42012.80000 NAD
5000 CHF105032.00000 NAD
10000 CHF210064.00000 NAD