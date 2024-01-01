Namibian dollars to Mexican pesos today

Convert NAD to MXN at the real exchange rate

1,000 nad
1,048.60 mxn

$1.000 NAD = Mex$1.049 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NAD to MXN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NAD to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.04861.0486
Low0.97350.9039
Average0.99850.9698
Change5.24%14.75%
1 NAD to MXN stats

The performance of NAD to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0486 and a 30 day low of 0.9735. This means the 30 day average was 0.9985. The change for NAD to MXN was 5.24.

The performance of NAD to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0486 and a 90 day low of 0.9039. This means the 90 day average was 0.9698. The change for NAD to MXN was 14.75.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 NAD1.04860 MXN
5 NAD5.24300 MXN
10 NAD10.48600 MXN
20 NAD20.97200 MXN
50 NAD52.43000 MXN
100 NAD104.86000 MXN
250 NAD262.15000 MXN
500 NAD524.30000 MXN
1000 NAD1,048.60000 MXN
2000 NAD2,097.20000 MXN
5000 NAD5,243.00000 MXN
10000 NAD10,486.00000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Namibian Dollar
1 MXN0.95365 NAD
5 MXN4.76826 NAD
10 MXN9.53651 NAD
20 MXN19.07302 NAD
50 MXN47.68255 NAD
100 MXN95.36510 NAD
250 MXN238.41275 NAD
500 MXN476.82550 NAD
1000 MXN953.65100 NAD
2000 MXN1,907.30200 NAD
5000 MXN4,768.25500 NAD
10000 MXN9,536.51000 NAD