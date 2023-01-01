100 Namibian dollars to Mexican pesos

Convert NAD to MXN at the real exchange rate

100 nad
93.10 mxn

1.00000 NAD = 0.93095 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:14 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

NAD to MXN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NAD → 0 MXN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865551.049787.42381.439031.660520.963418.8491
1GBP1.1553311.2128101.0081.662631.918531.1130521.7779
1USD0.952650.824538183.28461.37091.58190.917717.9567
1INR0.01143850.009900250.01200710.01646040.01899390.01101880.215606

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Namibian dollars to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Namibian dollars

NAD to USD

NAD to EUR

NAD to GBP

NAD to INR

NAD to JPY

NAD to RUB

NAD to AUD

NAD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 NAD0.93095 MXN
5 NAD4.65477 MXN
10 NAD9.30954 MXN
20 NAD18.61908 MXN
50 NAD46.54770 MXN
100 NAD93.09540 MXN
250 NAD232.73850 MXN
500 NAD465.47700 MXN
1000 NAD930.95400 MXN
2000 NAD1861.90800 MXN
5000 NAD4654.77000 MXN
10000 NAD9309.54000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Namibian Dollar
1 MXN1.07417 NAD
5 MXN5.37085 NAD
10 MXN10.74170 NAD
20 MXN21.48340 NAD
50 MXN53.70850 NAD
100 MXN107.41700 NAD
250 MXN268.54250 NAD
500 MXN537.08500 NAD
1000 MXN1074.17000 NAD
2000 MXN2148.34000 NAD
5000 MXN5370.85000 NAD
10000 MXN10741.70000 NAD