Namibian dollars to Omani rials today

Convert NAD to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 nad
21.055 omr

$1.000 NAD = ر.ع.0.02105 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NAD to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NAD to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02140.0215
Low0.02090.0203
Average0.02110.0210
Change-0.62%1.08%
1 NAD to OMR stats

The performance of NAD to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0214 and a 30 day low of 0.0209. This means the 30 day average was 0.0211. The change for NAD to OMR was -0.62.

The performance of NAD to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0215 and a 90 day low of 0.0203. This means the 90 day average was 0.0210. The change for NAD to OMR was 1.08.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Omani Rial
1 NAD0.02105 OMR
5 NAD0.10527 OMR
10 NAD0.21055 OMR
20 NAD0.42110 OMR
50 NAD1.05275 OMR
100 NAD2.10549 OMR
250 NAD5.26373 OMR
500 NAD10.52745 OMR
1000 NAD21.05490 OMR
2000 NAD42.10980 OMR
5000 NAD105.27450 OMR
10000 NAD210.54900 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Namibian Dollar
1 OMR47.49490 NAD
5 OMR237.47450 NAD
10 OMR474.94900 NAD
20 OMR949.89800 NAD
50 OMR2,374.74500 NAD
100 OMR4,749.49000 NAD
250 OMR11,873.72500 NAD
500 OMR23,747.45000 NAD
1000 OMR47,494.90000 NAD
2000 OMR94,989.80000 NAD
5000 OMR237,474.50000 NAD
10000 OMR474,949.00000 NAD