50 Namibian dollars to Omani rials

Convert NAD to OMR at the real exchange rate

50 nad
0.999 omr

1.00000 NAD = 0.01999 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:21 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

NAD to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NAD → 0 OMR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86541.051287.51041.441721.660790.963518.838
1GBP1.1555411.2148101.131.66611.919271.1133621.7698
1USD0.95110.823181183.24811.37151.57990.916517.9205
1INR0.01142720.009888280.012012310.01647490.01897830.01100930.215266

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Namibian dollars to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Namibian dollars

NAD to USD

NAD to EUR

NAD to GBP

NAD to INR

NAD to JPY

NAD to RUB

NAD to AUD

NAD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Omani Rial
1 NAD0.01999 OMR
5 NAD0.09993 OMR
10 NAD0.19986 OMR
20 NAD0.39971 OMR
50 NAD0.99928 OMR
100 NAD1.99857 OMR
250 NAD4.99642 OMR
500 NAD9.99285 OMR
1000 NAD19.98570 OMR
2000 NAD39.97140 OMR
5000 NAD99.92850 OMR
10000 NAD199.85700 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Namibian Dollar
1 OMR50.03590 NAD
5 OMR250.17950 NAD
10 OMR500.35900 NAD
20 OMR1000.71800 NAD
50 OMR2501.79500 NAD
100 OMR5003.59000 NAD
250 OMR12508.97500 NAD
500 OMR25017.95000 NAD
1000 OMR50035.90000 NAD
2000 OMR100071.80000 NAD
5000 OMR250179.50000 NAD
10000 OMR500359.00000 NAD