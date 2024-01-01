Namibian dollars to Aruban florins today

Convert NAD to AWG at the real exchange rate

1,000 nad
97.89 awg

$1.000 NAD = ƒ0.09789 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NAD to AWG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NAD to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09970.0998
Low0.09710.0944
Average0.09830.0976
Change-0.61%1.06%
View full history

1 NAD to AWG stats

The performance of NAD to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0997 and a 30 day low of 0.0971. This means the 30 day average was 0.0983. The change for NAD to AWG was -0.61.

The performance of NAD to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0998 and a 90 day low of 0.0944. This means the 90 day average was 0.0976. The change for NAD to AWG was 1.06.

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Aruban Florin
1 NAD0.09789 AWG
5 NAD0.48946 AWG
10 NAD0.97893 AWG
20 NAD1.95786 AWG
50 NAD4.89464 AWG
100 NAD9.78928 AWG
250 NAD24.47320 AWG
500 NAD48.94640 AWG
1000 NAD97.89280 AWG
2000 NAD195.78560 AWG
5000 NAD489.46400 AWG
10000 NAD978.92800 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Namibian Dollar
1 AWG10.21530 NAD
5 AWG51.07650 NAD
10 AWG102.15300 NAD
20 AWG204.30600 NAD
50 AWG510.76500 NAD
100 AWG1,021.53000 NAD
250 AWG2,553.82500 NAD
500 AWG5,107.65000 NAD
1000 AWG10,215.30000 NAD
2000 AWG20,430.60000 NAD
5000 AWG51,076.50000 NAD
10000 AWG102,153.00000 NAD