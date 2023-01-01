5 Namibian dollars to Aruban florins

Convert NAD to AWG at the real exchange rate

5 nad
0.47 awg

1.00000 NAD = 0.09395 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:22 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

NAD to AWG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NAD → 0 AWG
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86631.0508587.47211.440611.661160.964418.9705
1GBP1.1543311.2131100.9781.663041.917641.1132421.8995
1USD0.951650.824334183.23941.37091.580780.917818.0525
1INR0.01143220.009903180.012013510.01646940.01899070.0110260.216874

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Namibian dollars to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Namibian dollars

NAD to USD

NAD to EUR

NAD to GBP

NAD to INR

NAD to JPY

NAD to RUB

NAD to AUD

NAD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Aruban Florin
1 NAD0.09395 AWG
5 NAD0.46973 AWG
10 NAD0.93946 AWG
20 NAD1.87893 AWG
50 NAD4.69732 AWG
100 NAD9.39464 AWG
250 NAD23.48660 AWG
500 NAD46.97320 AWG
1000 NAD93.94640 AWG
2000 NAD187.89280 AWG
5000 NAD469.73200 AWG
10000 NAD939.46400 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Namibian Dollar
1 AWG10.64440 NAD
5 AWG53.22200 NAD
10 AWG106.44400 NAD
20 AWG212.88800 NAD
50 AWG532.22000 NAD
100 AWG1064.44000 NAD
250 AWG2661.10000 NAD
500 AWG5322.20000 NAD
1000 AWG10644.40000 NAD
2000 AWG21288.80000 NAD
5000 AWG53222.00000 NAD
10000 AWG106444.00000 NAD