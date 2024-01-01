Namibian dollars to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert NAD to TZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 nad
147,038 tzs

$1.000 NAD = tzs147.0 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NAD to TZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NAD to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High148.6920148.6920
Low145.3610137.1870
Average146.5738143.3900
Change1.15%5.06%
View full history

1 NAD to TZS stats

The performance of NAD to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 148.6920 and a 30 day low of 145.3610. This means the 30 day average was 146.5738. The change for NAD to TZS was 1.15.

The performance of NAD to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 148.6920 and a 90 day low of 137.1870. This means the 90 day average was 143.3900. The change for NAD to TZS was 5.06.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Namibian dollars to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Namibian dollar

NAD to USD

NAD to EUR

NAD to GBP

NAD to INR

NAD to JPY

NAD to RUB

NAD to AUD

NAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 NAD147.03800 TZS
5 NAD735.19000 TZS
10 NAD1,470.38000 TZS
20 NAD2,940.76000 TZS
50 NAD7,351.90000 TZS
100 NAD14,703.80000 TZS
250 NAD36,759.50000 TZS
500 NAD73,519.00000 TZS
1000 NAD147,038.00000 TZS
2000 NAD294,076.00000 TZS
5000 NAD735,190.00000 TZS
10000 NAD1,470,380.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Namibian Dollar
1 TZS0.00680 NAD
5 TZS0.03400 NAD
10 TZS0.06801 NAD
20 TZS0.13602 NAD
50 TZS0.34005 NAD
100 TZS0.68010 NAD
250 TZS1.70024 NAD
500 TZS3.40048 NAD
1000 TZS6.80097 NAD
2000 TZS13.60194 NAD
5000 TZS34.00485 NAD
10000 TZS68.00970 NAD