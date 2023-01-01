10 Tanzanian shillings to Namibian dollars

10 tzs
0.08 nad

1.00000 TZS = 0.00774 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:54 UTC
TZS to NAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 NAD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Namibian Dollar
1 TZS0.00774 NAD
5 TZS0.03869 NAD
10 TZS0.07738 NAD
20 TZS0.15476 NAD
50 TZS0.38689 NAD
100 TZS0.77378 NAD
250 TZS1.93445 NAD
500 TZS3.86889 NAD
1000 TZS7.73779 NAD
2000 TZS15.47558 NAD
5000 TZS38.68895 NAD
10000 TZS77.37790 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 NAD129.23600 TZS
5 NAD646.18000 TZS
10 NAD1292.36000 TZS
20 NAD2584.72000 TZS
50 NAD6461.80000 TZS
100 NAD12923.60000 TZS
250 NAD32309.00000 TZS
500 NAD64618.00000 TZS
1000 NAD129236.00000 TZS
2000 NAD258472.00000 TZS
5000 NAD646180.00000 TZS
10000 NAD1292360.00000 TZS