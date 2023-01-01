1 Tanzanian shilling to Namibian dollars

Convert TZS to NAD at the real exchange rate

1 tzs
0.01 nad

1.00000 TZS = 0.00774 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:53 UTC
TZS to NAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 NAD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Namibian Dollar
1 TZS0.00774 NAD
5 TZS0.03868 NAD
10 TZS0.07737 NAD
20 TZS0.15474 NAD
50 TZS0.38684 NAD
100 TZS0.77368 NAD
250 TZS1.93420 NAD
500 TZS3.86840 NAD
1000 TZS7.73679 NAD
2000 TZS15.47358 NAD
5000 TZS38.68395 NAD
10000 TZS77.36790 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 NAD129.25300 TZS
5 NAD646.26500 TZS
10 NAD1292.53000 TZS
20 NAD2585.06000 TZS
50 NAD6462.65000 TZS
100 NAD12925.30000 TZS
250 NAD32313.25000 TZS
500 NAD64626.50000 TZS
1000 NAD129253.00000 TZS
2000 NAD258506.00000 TZS
5000 NAD646265.00000 TZS
10000 NAD1292530.00000 TZS