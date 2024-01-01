Namibian dollars to Hungarian forints today
Convert NAD to HUF at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 NAD to HUF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|20.1394
|20.6231
|Low
|19.5360
|18.8742
|Average
|19.8491
|19.7586
|Change
|0.10%
|2.13%
|View full history
1 NAD to HUF stats
The performance of NAD to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 20.1394 and a 30 day low of 19.5360. This means the 30 day average was 19.8491. The change for NAD to HUF was 0.10.
The performance of NAD to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 20.6231 and a 90 day low of 18.8742. This means the 90 day average was 19.7586. The change for NAD to HUF was 2.13.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Namibian dollars to Hungarian forints
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Namibian dollar
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Hungarian Forint
|1 NAD
|19.94490 HUF
|5 NAD
|99.72450 HUF
|10 NAD
|199.44900 HUF
|20 NAD
|398.89800 HUF
|50 NAD
|997.24500 HUF
|100 NAD
|1,994.49000 HUF
|250 NAD
|4,986.22500 HUF
|500 NAD
|9,972.45000 HUF
|1000 NAD
|19,944.90000 HUF
|2000 NAD
|39,889.80000 HUF
|5000 NAD
|99,724.50000 HUF
|10000 NAD
|199,449.00000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Namibian Dollar
|2000 HUF
|100.27620 NAD
|5000 HUF
|250.69050 NAD
|10000 HUF
|501.38100 NAD
|15000 HUF
|752.07150 NAD
|20000 HUF
|1,002.76200 NAD
|30000 HUF
|1,504.14300 NAD
|40000 HUF
|2,005.52400 NAD
|50000 HUF
|2,506.90500 NAD
|60000 HUF
|3,008.28600 NAD
|100000 HUF
|5,013.81000 NAD
|150000 HUF
|7,520.71500 NAD
|200000 HUF
|10,027.62000 NAD