10 thousand Hungarian forints to Namibian dollars
Convert HUF to NAD at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
HUF to NAD conversion chart
1 HUF = 0.04649 NAD
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 HUF to NAD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0476
|0.0509
|Low
|0.0462
|0.0462
|Average
|0.0469
|0.0484
|Change
|-2.04%
|-8.62%
|View full history
1 HUF to NAD stats
The performance of HUF to NAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0476 and a 30 day low of 0.0462. This means the 30 day average was 0.0469. The change for HUF to NAD was -2.04.
The performance of HUF to NAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0509 and a 90 day low of 0.0462. This means the 90 day average was 0.0484. The change for HUF to NAD was -8.62.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Hungarian forints to Namibian dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Namibian Dollar
|2000 HUF
|92.98620 NAD
|5000 HUF
|232.46550 NAD
|10000 HUF
|464.93100 NAD
|15000 HUF
|697.39650 NAD
|20000 HUF
|929.86200 NAD
|30000 HUF
|1,394.79300 NAD
|40000 HUF
|1,859.72400 NAD
|50000 HUF
|2,324.65500 NAD
|60000 HUF
|2,789.58600 NAD
|100000 HUF
|4,649.31000 NAD
|150000 HUF
|6,973.96500 NAD
|200000 HUF
|9,298.62000 NAD
|Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Hungarian Forint
|1 NAD
|21.50860 HUF
|5 NAD
|107.54300 HUF
|10 NAD
|215.08600 HUF
|20 NAD
|430.17200 HUF
|50 NAD
|1,075.43000 HUF
|100 NAD
|2,150.86000 HUF
|250 NAD
|5,377.15000 HUF
|500 NAD
|10,754.30000 HUF
|1000 NAD
|21,508.60000 HUF
|2000 NAD
|43,017.20000 HUF
|5000 NAD
|107,543.00000 HUF
|10000 NAD
|215,086.00000 HUF