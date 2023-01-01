5 Namibian dollars to Hungarian forints

Convert NAD to HUF at the real exchange rate

5 nad
96 huf

1.00000 NAD = 19.12700 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:51 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

NAD to HUF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NAD → 0 HUF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866351.050787.46371.439981.660920.963618.8471
1GBP1.1542711.2128100.9571.662141.917171.1122521.7548
1USD0.951750.824538183.24331.37051.580780.917117.9377
1INR0.01143330.009905160.01201310.01646380.01898980.01101710.215485

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Namibian dollars to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Namibian dollars

NAD to USD

NAD to EUR

NAD to GBP

NAD to INR

NAD to JPY

NAD to RUB

NAD to AUD

NAD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Hungarian Forint
1 NAD19.12700 HUF
5 NAD95.63500 HUF
10 NAD191.27000 HUF
20 NAD382.54000 HUF
50 NAD956.35000 HUF
100 NAD1912.70000 HUF
250 NAD4781.75000 HUF
500 NAD9563.50000 HUF
1000 NAD19127.00000 HUF
2000 NAD38254.00000 HUF
5000 NAD95635.00000 HUF
10000 NAD191270.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Namibian Dollar
2000 HUF104.56400 NAD
5000 HUF261.41000 NAD
10000 HUF522.82000 NAD
15000 HUF784.23000 NAD
20000 HUF1045.64000 NAD
30000 HUF1568.46000 NAD
40000 HUF2091.28000 NAD
50000 HUF2614.10000 NAD
60000 HUF3136.92000 NAD
100000 HUF5228.20000 NAD
150000 HUF7842.30000 NAD
200000 HUF10456.40000 NAD