Namibian dollars to Bulgarian levs today

Convert NAD to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 nad
98.02 bgn

$1.000 NAD = лв0.09802 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NAD to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NAD to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10000.1018
Low0.09790.0947
Average0.09890.0987
Change-1.29%-0.46%
1 NAD to BGN stats

The performance of NAD to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1000 and a 30 day low of 0.0979. This means the 30 day average was 0.0989. The change for NAD to BGN was -1.29.

The performance of NAD to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1018 and a 90 day low of 0.0947. This means the 90 day average was 0.0987. The change for NAD to BGN was -0.46.

How to convert Namibian dollars to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 NAD0.09802 BGN
5 NAD0.49011 BGN
10 NAD0.98021 BGN
20 NAD1.96043 BGN
50 NAD4.90107 BGN
100 NAD9.80214 BGN
250 NAD24.50535 BGN
500 NAD49.01070 BGN
1000 NAD98.02140 BGN
2000 NAD196.04280 BGN
5000 NAD490.10700 BGN
10000 NAD980.21400 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Namibian Dollar
1 BGN10.20190 NAD
5 BGN51.00950 NAD
10 BGN102.01900 NAD
20 BGN204.03800 NAD
50 BGN510.09500 NAD
100 BGN1,020.19000 NAD
250 BGN2,550.47500 NAD
500 BGN5,100.95000 NAD
1000 BGN10,201.90000 NAD
2000 BGN20,403.80000 NAD
5000 BGN51,009.50000 NAD
10000 BGN102,019.00000 NAD