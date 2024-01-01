10 thousand Bulgarian levs to Namibian dollars

Convert BGN to NAD at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = $9.762 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:34
BGN to NAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

NAD
1 BGN to NADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.847510.2379
Low9.55499.5549
Average9.75419.8896
Change-0.07%-4.01%
1 BGN to NAD stats

The performance of BGN to NAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.8475 and a 30 day low of 9.5549. This means the 30 day average was 9.7541. The change for BGN to NAD was -0.07.

The performance of BGN to NAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.2379 and a 90 day low of 9.5549. This means the 90 day average was 9.8896. The change for BGN to NAD was -4.01.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9451.6921.3971.5321.3380.78918.04
1 EUR1.05911.7921.4791.6221.4170.83519.097
1 NZD0.5910.55810.8260.9050.7910.46610.659
1 CAD0.7160.6761.21111.0970.9580.56412.911

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Namibian Dollar
1 BGN9.76228 NAD
5 BGN48.81140 NAD
10 BGN97.62280 NAD
20 BGN195.24560 NAD
50 BGN488.11400 NAD
100 BGN976.22800 NAD
250 BGN2,440.57000 NAD
500 BGN4,881.14000 NAD
1000 BGN9,762.28000 NAD
2000 BGN19,524.56000 NAD
5000 BGN48,811.40000 NAD
10000 BGN97,622.80000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 NAD0.10244 BGN
5 NAD0.51218 BGN
10 NAD1.02435 BGN
20 NAD2.04870 BGN
50 NAD5.12175 BGN
100 NAD10.24350 BGN
250 NAD25.60875 BGN
500 NAD51.21750 BGN
1000 NAD102.43500 BGN
2000 NAD204.87000 BGN
5000 NAD512.17500 BGN
10000 NAD1,024.35000 BGN