Namibian dollars to Lebanese pounds today

Convert NAD to LBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 nad
4,894,640 lbp

$1.000 NAD = ل.ل.4,895 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NAD to LBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NAD to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4,984.49004,990.1300
Low4,855.45004,718.5500
Average4,915.66104,882.9597
Change-0.61%1.00%
1 NAD to LBP stats

The performance of NAD to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4,984.4900 and a 30 day low of 4,855.4500. This means the 30 day average was 4,915.6610. The change for NAD to LBP was -0.61.

The performance of NAD to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4,990.1300 and a 90 day low of 4,718.5500. This means the 90 day average was 4,882.9597. The change for NAD to LBP was 1.00.

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Lebanese Pound
1 NAD4,894.64000 LBP
5 NAD24,473.20000 LBP
10 NAD48,946.40000 LBP
20 NAD97,892.80000 LBP
50 NAD244,732.00000 LBP
100 NAD489,464.00000 LBP
250 NAD1,223,660.00000 LBP
500 NAD2,447,320.00000 LBP
1000 NAD4,894,640.00000 LBP
2000 NAD9,789,280.00000 LBP
5000 NAD24,473,200.00000 LBP
10000 NAD48,946,400.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Namibian Dollar
1 LBP0.00020 NAD
5 LBP0.00102 NAD
10 LBP0.00204 NAD
20 LBP0.00409 NAD
50 LBP0.01022 NAD
100 LBP0.02043 NAD
250 LBP0.05108 NAD
500 LBP0.10215 NAD
1000 LBP0.20431 NAD
2000 LBP0.40861 NAD
5000 LBP1.02153 NAD
10000 LBP2.04305 NAD