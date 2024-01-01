Namibian dollars to Ugandan shillings today

Convert NAD to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 nad
203,470 ugx

$1.000 NAD = Ush203.5 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NAD to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NAD to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High206.0350210.8510
Low200.7930198.8340
Average203.6841204.3132
Change-0.01%-0.03%
1 NAD to UGX stats

The performance of NAD to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 206.0350 and a 30 day low of 200.7930. This means the 30 day average was 203.6841. The change for NAD to UGX was -0.01.

The performance of NAD to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 210.8510 and a 90 day low of 198.8340. This means the 90 day average was 204.3132. The change for NAD to UGX was -0.03.

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Ugandan Shilling
1 NAD203.47000 UGX
5 NAD1,017.35000 UGX
10 NAD2,034.70000 UGX
20 NAD4,069.40000 UGX
50 NAD10,173.50000 UGX
100 NAD20,347.00000 UGX
250 NAD50,867.50000 UGX
500 NAD101,735.00000 UGX
1000 NAD203,470.00000 UGX
2000 NAD406,940.00000 UGX
5000 NAD1,017,350.00000 UGX
10000 NAD2,034,700.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Namibian Dollar
1 UGX0.00491 NAD
5 UGX0.02457 NAD
10 UGX0.04915 NAD
20 UGX0.09829 NAD
50 UGX0.24574 NAD
100 UGX0.49147 NAD
250 UGX1.22868 NAD
500 UGX2.45737 NAD
1000 UGX4.91473 NAD
2000 UGX9.82946 NAD
5000 UGX24.57365 NAD
10000 UGX49.14730 NAD