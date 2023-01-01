250 Namibian dollars to Ugandan shillings

Convert NAD to UGX at the real exchange rate

250 nad
48,688 ugx

1.00000 NAD = 194.75300 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:45 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

NAD to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NAD → 0 UGX
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86551.052687.60771.444061.661170.9636518.8328
1GBP1.155411.2162101.2241.66851.919361.113421.7599
1USD0.950.822233183.22981.37191.578160.915517.8917
1INR0.01141450.009879070.012014910.01648330.01896150.01099970.214967

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Namibian dollars to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Namibian dollars

NAD to USD

NAD to EUR

NAD to GBP

NAD to INR

NAD to JPY

NAD to RUB

NAD to AUD

NAD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Ugandan Shilling
1 NAD194.75300 UGX
5 NAD973.76500 UGX
10 NAD1947.53000 UGX
20 NAD3895.06000 UGX
50 NAD9737.65000 UGX
100 NAD19475.30000 UGX
250 NAD48688.25000 UGX
500 NAD97376.50000 UGX
1000 NAD194753.00000 UGX
2000 NAD389506.00000 UGX
5000 NAD973765.00000 UGX
10000 NAD1947530.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Namibian Dollar
1 UGX0.00513 NAD
5 UGX0.02567 NAD
10 UGX0.05135 NAD
20 UGX0.10269 NAD
50 UGX0.25674 NAD
100 UGX0.51347 NAD
250 UGX1.28368 NAD
500 UGX2.56736 NAD
1000 UGX5.13471 NAD
2000 UGX10.26942 NAD
5000 UGX25.67355 NAD
10000 UGX51.34710 NAD