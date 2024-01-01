Namibian dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert NAD to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 nad
2,236.77 uah

$1.000 NAD = ₴2.237 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NAD to UAH conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NAD to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.26662.2666
Low2.21072.1090
Average2.24092.1961
Change0.87%5.58%
1 NAD to UAH stats

The performance of NAD to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.2666 and a 30 day low of 2.2107. This means the 30 day average was 2.2409. The change for NAD to UAH was 0.87.

The performance of NAD to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.2666 and a 90 day low of 2.1090. This means the 90 day average was 2.1961. The change for NAD to UAH was 5.58.

How to convert Namibian dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 NAD2.23677 UAH
5 NAD11.18385 UAH
10 NAD22.36770 UAH
20 NAD44.73540 UAH
50 NAD111.83850 UAH
100 NAD223.67700 UAH
250 NAD559.19250 UAH
500 NAD1,118.38500 UAH
1000 NAD2,236.77000 UAH
2000 NAD4,473.54000 UAH
5000 NAD11,183.85000 UAH
10000 NAD22,367.70000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Namibian Dollar
1 UAH0.44707 NAD
5 UAH2.23537 NAD
10 UAH4.47073 NAD
20 UAH8.94146 NAD
50 UAH22.35365 NAD
100 UAH44.70730 NAD
250 UAH111.76825 NAD
500 UAH223.53650 NAD
1000 UAH447.07300 NAD
2000 UAH894.14600 NAD
5000 UAH2,235.36500 NAD
10000 UAH4,470.73000 NAD