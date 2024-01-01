Namibian dollars to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert NAD to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 nad
245.66 myr

$1.000 NAD = RM0.2457 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NAD to MYR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NAD to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.26010.2626
Low0.24570.2457
Average0.25580.2560
Change-5.19%-4.26%
View full history

1 NAD to MYR stats

The performance of NAD to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2601 and a 30 day low of 0.2457. This means the 30 day average was 0.2558. The change for NAD to MYR was -5.19.

The performance of NAD to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2626 and a 90 day low of 0.2457. This means the 90 day average was 0.2560. The change for NAD to MYR was -4.26.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Namibian dollars to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Namibian dollar

NAD to USD

NAD to EUR

NAD to GBP

NAD to INR

NAD to JPY

NAD to RUB

NAD to AUD

NAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 NAD0.24566 MYR
5 NAD1.22831 MYR
10 NAD2.45662 MYR
20 NAD4.91324 MYR
50 NAD12.28310 MYR
100 NAD24.56620 MYR
250 NAD61.41550 MYR
500 NAD122.83100 MYR
1000 NAD245.66200 MYR
2000 NAD491.32400 MYR
5000 NAD1,228.31000 MYR
10000 NAD2,456.62000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Namibian Dollar
1 MYR4.07064 NAD
5 MYR20.35320 NAD
10 MYR40.70640 NAD
20 MYR81.41280 NAD
50 MYR203.53200 NAD
100 MYR407.06400 NAD
250 MYR1,017.66000 NAD
500 MYR2,035.32000 NAD
1000 MYR4,070.64000 NAD
2000 MYR8,141.28000 NAD
5000 MYR20,353.20000 NAD
10000 MYR40,706.40000 NAD