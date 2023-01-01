20 Namibian dollars to Malaysian ringgits

Convert NAD to MYR at the real exchange rate

20 nad
4.92 myr

1.00000 NAD = 0.24619 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:15 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

NAD to MYR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NAD → 0 MYR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865451.0517587.53641.44091.660350.9632518.8021
1GBP1.1554711.21525101.1441.664891.918461.11321.725
1USD0.950650.822876183.22931.371.578660.915817.877
1INR0.01142380.009886850.01201510.01646050.01896760.01100330.214792

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Namibian dollars to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Namibian dollars

NAD to USD

NAD to EUR

NAD to GBP

NAD to INR

NAD to JPY

NAD to RUB

NAD to AUD

NAD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 NAD0.24619 MYR
5 NAD1.23094 MYR
10 NAD2.46188 MYR
20 NAD4.92376 MYR
50 NAD12.30940 MYR
100 NAD24.61880 MYR
250 NAD61.54700 MYR
500 NAD123.09400 MYR
1000 NAD246.18800 MYR
2000 NAD492.37600 MYR
5000 NAD1230.94000 MYR
10000 NAD2461.88000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Namibian Dollar
1 MYR4.06193 NAD
5 MYR20.30965 NAD
10 MYR40.61930 NAD
20 MYR81.23860 NAD
50 MYR203.09650 NAD
100 MYR406.19300 NAD
250 MYR1015.48250 NAD
500 MYR2030.96500 NAD
1000 MYR4061.93000 NAD
2000 MYR8123.86000 NAD
5000 MYR20309.65000 NAD
10000 MYR40619.30000 NAD