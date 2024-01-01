Namibian dollars to Armenian drams today

Convert NAD to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 nad
21,233 amd

$1.000 NAD = ֏21.23 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

NAD to AMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NAD to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High21.608421.6349
Low21.038720.4419
Average21.296621.1551
Change-0.33%1.29%
1 NAD to AMD stats

The performance of NAD to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 21.6084 and a 30 day low of 21.0387. This means the 30 day average was 21.2966. The change for NAD to AMD was -0.33.

The performance of NAD to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 21.6349 and a 90 day low of 20.4419. This means the 90 day average was 21.1551. The change for NAD to AMD was 1.29.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Armenian Dram
1 NAD21.23300 AMD
5 NAD106.16500 AMD
10 NAD212.33000 AMD
20 NAD424.66000 AMD
50 NAD1,061.65000 AMD
100 NAD2,123.30000 AMD
250 NAD5,308.25000 AMD
500 NAD10,616.50000 AMD
1000 NAD21,233.00000 AMD
2000 NAD42,466.00000 AMD
5000 NAD106,165.00000 AMD
10000 NAD212,330.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Namibian Dollar
1 AMD0.04710 NAD
5 AMD0.23548 NAD
10 AMD0.47096 NAD
20 AMD0.94193 NAD
50 AMD2.35483 NAD
100 AMD4.70965 NAD
250 AMD11.77413 NAD
500 AMD23.54825 NAD
1000 AMD47.09650 NAD
2000 AMD94.19300 NAD
5000 AMD235.48250 NAD
10000 AMD470.96500 NAD