Namibian dollars to Argentine pesos today

Convert NAD to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 nad
51,040.20 ars

$1.000 NAD = $51.04 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NAD to ARS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NAD to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High51.198451.1984
Low50.290047.3764
Average50.763249.4443
Change1.31%7.15%
1 NAD to ARS stats

The performance of NAD to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 51.1984 and a 30 day low of 50.2900. This means the 30 day average was 50.7632. The change for NAD to ARS was 1.31.

The performance of NAD to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 51.1984 and a 90 day low of 47.3764. This means the 90 day average was 49.4443. The change for NAD to ARS was 7.15.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Argentine Peso
1 NAD51.04020 ARS
5 NAD255.20100 ARS
10 NAD510.40200 ARS
20 NAD1,020.80400 ARS
50 NAD2,552.01000 ARS
100 NAD5,104.02000 ARS
250 NAD12,760.05000 ARS
500 NAD25,520.10000 ARS
1000 NAD51,040.20000 ARS
2000 NAD102,080.40000 ARS
5000 NAD255,201.00000 ARS
10000 NAD510,402.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Namibian Dollar
1 ARS0.01959 NAD
5 ARS0.09796 NAD
10 ARS0.19592 NAD
20 ARS0.39185 NAD
50 ARS0.97962 NAD
100 ARS1.95924 NAD
250 ARS4.89810 NAD
500 ARS9.79620 NAD
1000 ARS19.59240 NAD
2000 ARS39.18480 NAD
5000 ARS97.96200 NAD
10000 ARS195.92400 NAD