5000 Argentine pesos to Namibian dollars

Convert ARS to NAD at the real exchange rate

5000 ars
274.34 nad

1.00000 ARS = 0.05487 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:48 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

ARS to NAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ARS → 0 NAD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.049187.27161.434281.648360.9624518.5687
1GBP1.153811.21035100.6861.654731.901721.1104821.4227
1USD0.95320.826207183.18711.367151.571220.917417.6996
1INR0.01145850.009931920.012021110.01643460.01888770.01102820.212769

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Namibian Dollar
1 ARS0.05487 NAD
5 ARS0.27434 NAD
10 ARS0.54867 NAD
20 ARS1.09734 NAD
50 ARS2.74336 NAD
100 ARS5.48671 NAD
250 ARS13.71678 NAD
500 ARS27.43355 NAD
1000 ARS54.86710 NAD
2000 ARS109.73420 NAD
5000 ARS274.33550 NAD
10000 ARS548.67100 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Argentine Peso
1 NAD18.22580 ARS
5 NAD91.12900 ARS
10 NAD182.25800 ARS
20 NAD364.51600 ARS
50 NAD911.29000 ARS
100 NAD1822.58000 ARS
250 NAD4556.45000 ARS
500 NAD9112.90000 ARS
1000 NAD18225.80000 ARS
2000 NAD36451.60000 ARS
5000 NAD91129.00000 ARS
10000 NAD182258.00000 ARS