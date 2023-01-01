1 thousand Namibian dollars to Argentine pesos

Convert NAD to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 nad
18,174.80 ars

1.00000 NAD = 18.17480 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:19 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

NAD to ARS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NAD → 0 ARS
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86641.0513587.51151.440611.66090.9644518.9866
1GBP1.154211.21341011.662661.91691.1131721.9132
1USD0.95120.824131183.23731.370251.579780.917418.0593
1INR0.01142710.009900980.012013810.0164620.01897920.01102150.216962

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Namibian dollars to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Namibian dollars

NAD to USD

NAD to EUR

NAD to GBP

NAD to INR

NAD to JPY

NAD to RUB

NAD to AUD

NAD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Argentine Peso
1 NAD18.17480 ARS
5 NAD90.87400 ARS
10 NAD181.74800 ARS
20 NAD363.49600 ARS
50 NAD908.74000 ARS
100 NAD1817.48000 ARS
250 NAD4543.70000 ARS
500 NAD9087.40000 ARS
1000 NAD18174.80000 ARS
2000 NAD36349.60000 ARS
5000 NAD90874.00000 ARS
10000 NAD181748.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Namibian Dollar
1 ARS0.05502 NAD
5 ARS0.27511 NAD
10 ARS0.55021 NAD
20 ARS1.10042 NAD
50 ARS2.75106 NAD
100 ARS5.50212 NAD
250 ARS13.75530 NAD
500 ARS27.51060 NAD
1000 ARS55.02120 NAD
2000 ARS110.04240 NAD
5000 ARS275.10600 NAD
10000 ARS550.21200 NAD