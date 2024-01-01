Namibian dollars to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert NAD to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 nad
885,958 idr

$1.000 NAD = Rp886.0 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NAD to IDR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NAD to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High900.3450915.4250
Low880.2850856.9290
Average890.7320884.3951
Change-1.08%2.17%
View full history

1 NAD to IDR stats

The performance of NAD to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 900.3450 and a 30 day low of 880.2850. This means the 30 day average was 890.7320. The change for NAD to IDR was -1.08.

The performance of NAD to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 915.4250 and a 90 day low of 856.9290. This means the 90 day average was 884.3951. The change for NAD to IDR was 2.17.

How to convert Namibian dollars to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 NAD885.95800 IDR
5 NAD4,429.79000 IDR
10 NAD8,859.58000 IDR
20 NAD17,719.16000 IDR
50 NAD44,297.90000 IDR
100 NAD88,595.80000 IDR
250 NAD221,489.50000 IDR
500 NAD442,979.00000 IDR
1000 NAD885,958.00000 IDR
2000 NAD1,771,916.00000 IDR
5000 NAD4,429,790.00000 IDR
10000 NAD8,859,580.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Namibian Dollar
1 IDR0.00113 NAD
5 IDR0.00564 NAD
10 IDR0.01129 NAD
20 IDR0.02257 NAD
50 IDR0.05644 NAD
100 IDR0.11287 NAD
250 IDR0.28218 NAD
500 IDR0.56436 NAD
1000 IDR1.12872 NAD
2000 IDR2.25744 NAD
5000 IDR5.64360 NAD
10000 IDR11.28720 NAD