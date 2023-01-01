100 Namibian dollars to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert NAD to IDR at the real exchange rate

100 nad
81,110.50 idr

1.00000 NAD = 811.10500 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:51 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

NAD to IDR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NAD → 0 IDR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866351.050787.46371.439981.660920.963618.8471
1GBP1.1542711.2128100.9571.662141.917171.1122521.7548
1USD0.951750.824538183.24331.37051.580780.917117.9377
1INR0.01143330.009905160.01201310.01646380.01898980.01101710.215485

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Namibian dollars to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Namibian dollars

NAD to USD

NAD to EUR

NAD to GBP

NAD to INR

NAD to JPY

NAD to RUB

NAD to AUD

NAD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 NAD811.10500 IDR
5 NAD4055.52500 IDR
10 NAD8111.05000 IDR
20 NAD16222.10000 IDR
50 NAD40555.25000 IDR
100 NAD81110.50000 IDR
250 NAD202776.25000 IDR
500 NAD405552.50000 IDR
1000 NAD811105.00000 IDR
2000 NAD1622210.00000 IDR
5000 NAD4055525.00000 IDR
10000 NAD8111050.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Namibian Dollar
1 IDR0.00123 NAD
5 IDR0.00616 NAD
10 IDR0.01233 NAD
20 IDR0.02466 NAD
50 IDR0.06164 NAD
100 IDR0.12329 NAD
250 IDR0.30822 NAD
500 IDR0.61645 NAD
1000 IDR1.23289 NAD
2000 IDR2.46578 NAD
5000 IDR6.16445 NAD
10000 IDR12.32890 NAD