Namibian dollars to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert NAD to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 nad
28,633.90 crc

$1.000 NAD = ₡28.63 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NAD to CRC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NAD to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High29.386229.3862
Low28.575027.5160
Average28.961028.5259
Change-2.56%4.06%
View full history

1 NAD to CRC stats

The performance of NAD to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 29.3862 and a 30 day low of 28.5750. This means the 30 day average was 28.9610. The change for NAD to CRC was -2.56.

The performance of NAD to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 29.3862 and a 90 day low of 27.5160. This means the 90 day average was 28.5259. The change for NAD to CRC was 4.06.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Namibian dollars to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Namibian dollar

NAD to USD

NAD to EUR

NAD to GBP

NAD to INR

NAD to JPY

NAD to RUB

NAD to AUD

NAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
1 NAD28.63390 CRC
5 NAD143.16950 CRC
10 NAD286.33900 CRC
20 NAD572.67800 CRC
50 NAD1,431.69500 CRC
100 NAD2,863.39000 CRC
250 NAD7,158.47500 CRC
500 NAD14,316.95000 CRC
1000 NAD28,633.90000 CRC
2000 NAD57,267.80000 CRC
5000 NAD143,169.50000 CRC
10000 NAD286,339.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Namibian Dollar
1 CRC0.03492 NAD
5 CRC0.17462 NAD
10 CRC0.34924 NAD
20 CRC0.69847 NAD
50 CRC1.74618 NAD
100 CRC3.49236 NAD
250 CRC8.73090 NAD
500 CRC17.46180 NAD
1000 CRC34.92360 NAD
2000 CRC69.84720 NAD
5000 CRC174.61800 NAD
10000 CRC349.23600 NAD