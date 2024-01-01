Namibian dollars to Costa Rican colóns today
Convert NAD to CRC at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 NAD to CRC
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|29.3862
|29.3862
|Low
|28.5750
|27.5160
|Average
|28.9610
|28.5259
|Change
|-2.56%
|4.06%
|View full history
1 NAD to CRC stats
The performance of NAD to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 29.3862 and a 30 day low of 28.5750. This means the 30 day average was 28.9610. The change for NAD to CRC was -2.56.
The performance of NAD to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 29.3862 and a 90 day low of 27.5160. This means the 90 day average was 28.5259. The change for NAD to CRC was 4.06.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Namibian dollars to Costa Rican colóns
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Namibian dollar
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
|1 NAD
|28.63390 CRC
|5 NAD
|143.16950 CRC
|10 NAD
|286.33900 CRC
|20 NAD
|572.67800 CRC
|50 NAD
|1,431.69500 CRC
|100 NAD
|2,863.39000 CRC
|250 NAD
|7,158.47500 CRC
|500 NAD
|14,316.95000 CRC
|1000 NAD
|28,633.90000 CRC
|2000 NAD
|57,267.80000 CRC
|5000 NAD
|143,169.50000 CRC
|10000 NAD
|286,339.00000 CRC