2000 Namibian dollars to Costa Rican colóns
Convert NAD to CRC at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Namibian dollars to Costa Rican colóns
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Namibian dollars
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
|1 NAD
|27.62710 CRC
|5 NAD
|138.13550 CRC
|10 NAD
|276.27100 CRC
|20 NAD
|552.54200 CRC
|50 NAD
|1381.35500 CRC
|100 NAD
|2762.71000 CRC
|250 NAD
|6906.77500 CRC
|500 NAD
|13813.55000 CRC
|1000 NAD
|27627.10000 CRC
|2000 NAD
|55254.20000 CRC
|5000 NAD
|138135.50000 CRC
|10000 NAD
|276271.00000 CRC