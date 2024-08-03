Chinese yuan rmb to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert CNY to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
73,029.30 crc

¥1.000 CNY = ₡73.03 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
CNY to CRC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High73.476173.4761
Low71.954970.1059
Average72.677972.1126
Change1.03%4.17%
View full history

1 CNY to CRC stats

The performance of CNY to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 73.4761 and a 30 day low of 71.9549. This means the 30 day average was 72.6779. The change for CNY to CRC was 1.03.

The performance of CNY to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 73.4761 and a 90 day low of 70.1059. This means the 90 day average was 72.1126. The change for CNY to CRC was 4.17.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Costa Rican Colón
1 CNY73.02930 CRC
5 CNY365.14650 CRC
10 CNY730.29300 CRC
20 CNY1,460.58600 CRC
50 CNY3,651.46500 CRC
100 CNY7,302.93000 CRC
250 CNY18,257.32500 CRC
500 CNY36,514.65000 CRC
1000 CNY73,029.30000 CRC
2000 CNY146,058.60000 CRC
5000 CNY365,146.50000 CRC
10000 CNY730,293.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 CRC0.01369 CNY
5 CRC0.06847 CNY
10 CRC0.13693 CNY
20 CRC0.27386 CNY
50 CRC0.68466 CNY
100 CRC1.36931 CNY
250 CRC3.42328 CNY
500 CRC6.84655 CNY
1000 CRC13.69310 CNY
2000 CRC27.38620 CNY
5000 CRC68.46550 CNY
10000 CRC136.93100 CNY