2000 Costa Rican colóns to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert CRC to CNY at the real exchange rate

2,000 crc
27.86 cny

1.00000 CRC = 0.01393 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colóns

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 CRC0.01393 CNY
5 CRC0.06966 CNY
10 CRC0.13932 CNY
20 CRC0.27865 CNY
50 CRC0.69662 CNY
100 CRC1.39324 CNY
250 CRC3.48310 CNY
500 CRC6.96620 CNY
1000 CRC13.93240 CNY
2000 CRC27.86480 CNY
5000 CRC69.66200 CNY
10000 CRC139.32400 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Costa Rican Colón
1 CNY71.77490 CRC
5 CNY358.87450 CRC
10 CNY717.74900 CRC
20 CNY1435.49800 CRC
50 CNY3588.74500 CRC
100 CNY7177.49000 CRC
250 CNY17943.72500 CRC
500 CNY35887.45000 CRC
1000 CNY71774.90000 CRC
2000 CNY143549.80000 CRC
5000 CNY358874.50000 CRC
10000 CNY717749.00000 CRC