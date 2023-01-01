10 Namibian dollars to Costa Rican colóns

Convert NAD to CRC at the real exchange rate

10 nad
276.25 crc

1.00000 NAD = 27.62540 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:35 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

NAD to CRC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NAD → 0 CRC
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866151.050787.44681.44041.661580.964218.9389
1GBP1.1545311.21305100.9591.662971.918321.113221.8652
1USD0.951750.824368183.22721.37091.58140.917718.025
1INR0.01143550.009905030.012015310.01647180.0190010.01102640.216576

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Namibian dollars to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Namibian dollars

NAD to USD

NAD to EUR

NAD to GBP

NAD to INR

NAD to JPY

NAD to RUB

NAD to AUD

NAD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
1 NAD27.62540 CRC
5 NAD138.12700 CRC
10 NAD276.25400 CRC
20 NAD552.50800 CRC
50 NAD1381.27000 CRC
100 NAD2762.54000 CRC
250 NAD6906.35000 CRC
500 NAD13812.70000 CRC
1000 NAD27625.40000 CRC
2000 NAD55250.80000 CRC
5000 NAD138127.00000 CRC
10000 NAD276254.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Namibian Dollar
1 CRC0.03620 NAD
5 CRC0.18099 NAD
10 CRC0.36199 NAD
20 CRC0.72397 NAD
50 CRC1.80993 NAD
100 CRC3.61986 NAD
250 CRC9.04965 NAD
500 CRC18.09930 NAD
1000 CRC36.19860 NAD
2000 CRC72.39720 NAD
5000 CRC180.99300 NAD
10000 CRC361.98600 NAD