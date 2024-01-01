Namibian dollars to CFP francs today

Convert NAD to XPF at the real exchange rate

1,000 nad
6,009 xpf

$1.000 NAD = ₣6.009 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

NAD to XPF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NAD to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.14376.1845
Low5.96195.7952
Average6.03916.0229
Change-1.35%-0.14%
View full history

1 NAD to XPF stats

The performance of NAD to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.1437 and a 30 day low of 5.9619. This means the 30 day average was 6.0391. The change for NAD to XPF was -1.35.

The performance of NAD to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.1845 and a 90 day low of 5.7952. This means the 90 day average was 6.0229. The change for NAD to XPF was -0.14.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / CFP Franc
1 NAD6.00860 XPF
5 NAD30.04300 XPF
10 NAD60.08600 XPF
20 NAD120.17200 XPF
50 NAD300.43000 XPF
100 NAD600.86000 XPF
250 NAD1,502.15000 XPF
500 NAD3,004.30000 XPF
1000 NAD6,008.60000 XPF
2000 NAD12,017.20000 XPF
5000 NAD30,043.00000 XPF
10000 NAD60,086.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Namibian Dollar
1 XPF0.16643 NAD
5 XPF0.83214 NAD
10 XPF1.66428 NAD
20 XPF3.32856 NAD
50 XPF8.32140 NAD
100 XPF16.64280 NAD
250 XPF41.60700 NAD
500 XPF83.21400 NAD
1000 XPF166.42800 NAD
2000 XPF332.85600 NAD
5000 XPF832.14000 NAD
10000 XPF1,664.28000 NAD