1 Namibian dollar to CFP francs

Convert NAD to XPF at the real exchange rate

1 nad
6 xpf

1.00000 NAD = 5.91277 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:51 UTC
NAD to XPF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NAD → 0 XPF
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865051.052787.61271.443831.660930.9630518.8212
1GBP1.15611.21695101.2831.669111.920091.1132921.7578
1USD0.949950.821726183.22671.371551.577780.914817.879
1INR0.01141390.009873350.012015410.01647970.01895770.01099170.214823

How to convert Namibian dollars to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / CFP Franc
1 NAD5.91277 XPF
5 NAD29.56385 XPF
10 NAD59.12770 XPF
20 NAD118.25540 XPF
50 NAD295.63850 XPF
100 NAD591.27700 XPF
250 NAD1478.19250 XPF
500 NAD2956.38500 XPF
1000 NAD5912.77000 XPF
2000 NAD11825.54000 XPF
5000 NAD29563.85000 XPF
10000 NAD59127.70000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Namibian Dollar
1 XPF0.16912 NAD
5 XPF0.84562 NAD
10 XPF1.69125 NAD
20 XPF3.38250 NAD
50 XPF8.45625 NAD
100 XPF16.91250 NAD
250 XPF42.28125 NAD
500 XPF84.56250 NAD
1000 XPF169.12500 NAD
2000 XPF338.25000 NAD
5000 XPF845.62500 NAD
10000 XPF1691.25000 NAD