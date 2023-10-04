500 Turkish liras to Argentine pesos

Convert TRY to ARS at the real exchange rate

500 try
6,350.80 ars

1.00000 TRY = 12.70160 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:4 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TRY to ARS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 ARS
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865051.0504587.45521.444211.661050.9636518.8713
1GBP1.15611.21435101.1011.669551.920221.1139821.8158
1USD0.951950.823486183.2551.374851.581280.917417.965
1INR0.01143440.009891130.012011310.01651370.01899320.01101920.215783

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Argentine Peso
1 TRY12.70160 ARS
5 TRY63.50800 ARS
10 TRY127.01600 ARS
20 TRY254.03200 ARS
50 TRY635.08000 ARS
100 TRY1270.16000 ARS
250 TRY3175.40000 ARS
500 TRY6350.80000 ARS
1000 TRY12701.60000 ARS
2000 TRY25403.20000 ARS
5000 TRY63508.00000 ARS
10000 TRY127016.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Turkish Lira
1 ARS0.07873 TRY
5 ARS0.39365 TRY
10 ARS0.78730 TRY
20 ARS1.57461 TRY
50 ARS3.93652 TRY
100 ARS7.87304 TRY
250 ARS19.68260 TRY
500 ARS39.36520 TRY
1000 ARS78.73040 TRY
2000 ARS157.46080 TRY
5000 ARS393.65200 TRY
10000 ARS787.30400 TRY