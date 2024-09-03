Hong Kong dollar to Argentine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hong Kong dollar to Argentine pesos is currently 122.191 today, reflecting a 0.166% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hong Kong dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.374% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hong Kong dollar to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 122.238 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 121.589 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.188% increase in value.