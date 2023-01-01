Zambian kwacha to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert ZMW to CRC at the real exchange rate

1000 zmw
22733.60 crc

1.00000 ZMW = 22.73360 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.920151.37381.34311.5306983.31450.80253618.8457
1 EUR1.086811.493051.459681.6635590.54620.8722520.4815
1 CAD0.7279080.66977210.9776531.114260.64530.58417213.7179
1 SGD0.7445460.6850811.0228611.1396762.03150.59752514.0315

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Costa Rican Colón
1 ZMW22.73360 CRC
5 ZMW113.66800 CRC
10 ZMW227.33600 CRC
20 ZMW454.67200 CRC
50 ZMW1136.68000 CRC
100 ZMW2273.36000 CRC
250 ZMW5683.40000 CRC
500 ZMW11366.80000 CRC
1000 ZMW22733.60000 CRC
2000 ZMW45467.20000 CRC
5000 ZMW113668.00000 CRC
10000 ZMW227336.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / ZMW
1 CRC0.04399 ZMW
5 CRC0.21994 ZMW
10 CRC0.43988 ZMW
20 CRC0.87976 ZMW
50 CRC2.19939 ZMW
100 CRC4.39878 ZMW
250 CRC10.99695 ZMW
500 CRC21.99390 ZMW
1000 CRC43.98780 ZMW
2000 CRC87.97560 ZMW
5000 CRC219.93900 ZMW
10000 CRC439.87800 ZMW