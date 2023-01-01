Zambian kwacha to Georgian laris today

Convert ZMW to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 zmw
116.03 gel

1.00000 ZMW = 0.11603 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.920151.37371.34311.5308183.31450.80253618.8497
1 EUR1.086811.492941.459681.6636890.54620.872220.4859
1 CAD0.7279610.66982110.9777241.1143760.64970.58421513.7218
1 SGD0.7445460.6850811.0227811.1397662.03150.59752514.0345

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Georgian Lari
1 ZMW0.11603 GEL
5 ZMW0.58013 GEL
10 ZMW1.16026 GEL
20 ZMW2.32052 GEL
50 ZMW5.80130 GEL
100 ZMW11.60260 GEL
250 ZMW29.00650 GEL
500 ZMW58.01300 GEL
1000 ZMW116.02600 GEL
2000 ZMW232.05200 GEL
5000 ZMW580.13000 GEL
10000 ZMW1160.26000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / ZMW
1 GEL8.61879 ZMW
5 GEL43.09395 ZMW
10 GEL86.18790 ZMW
20 GEL172.37580 ZMW
50 GEL430.93950 ZMW
100 GEL861.87900 ZMW
250 GEL2154.69750 ZMW
500 GEL4309.39500 ZMW
1000 GEL8618.79000 ZMW
2000 GEL17237.58000 ZMW
5000 GEL43093.95000 ZMW
10000 GEL86187.90000 ZMW