1000 zmw
156.04 qar

1.00000 ZMW = 0.15604 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:54
How to convert Zambian kwacha to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates ZMW / Qatari Rial
1 ZMW0.15604 QAR
5 ZMW0.78019 QAR
10 ZMW1.56037 QAR
20 ZMW3.12074 QAR
50 ZMW7.80185 QAR
100 ZMW15.60370 QAR
250 ZMW39.00925 QAR
500 ZMW78.01850 QAR
1000 ZMW156.03700 QAR
2000 ZMW312.07400 QAR
5000 ZMW780.18500 QAR
10000 ZMW1560.37000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / ZMW
1 QAR6.40873 ZMW
5 QAR32.04365 ZMW
10 QAR64.08730 ZMW
20 QAR128.17460 ZMW
50 QAR320.43650 ZMW
100 QAR640.87300 ZMW
250 QAR1602.18250 ZMW
500 QAR3204.36500 ZMW
1000 QAR6408.73000 ZMW
2000 QAR12817.46000 ZMW
5000 QAR32043.65000 ZMW
10000 QAR64087.30000 ZMW