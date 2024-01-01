Zambian kwacha to Qatari rials today

Convert ZMW to QAR at the real exchange rate

ZK1.000 ZMW = QR0.1317 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:20
ZMW to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

QAR
1 ZMW to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13720.1406
Low0.13170.1317
Average0.13480.1370
Change-3.81%-5.22%
1 ZMW to QAR stats

The performance of ZMW to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1372 and a 30 day low of 0.1317. This means the 30 day average was 0.1348. The change for ZMW to QAR was -3.81.

The performance of ZMW to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1406 and a 90 day low of 0.1317. This means the 90 day average was 0.1370. The change for ZMW to QAR was -5.22.

Conversion rates ZMW / Qatari Rial
1 ZMW0.13173 QAR
5 ZMW0.65865 QAR
10 ZMW1.31730 QAR
20 ZMW2.63460 QAR
50 ZMW6.58650 QAR
100 ZMW13.17300 QAR
250 ZMW32.93250 QAR
500 ZMW65.86500 QAR
1000 ZMW131.73000 QAR
2000 ZMW263.46000 QAR
5000 ZMW658.65000 QAR
10000 ZMW1,317.30000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / ZMW
1 QAR7.59131 ZMW
5 QAR37.95655 ZMW
10 QAR75.91310 ZMW
20 QAR151.82620 ZMW
50 QAR379.56550 ZMW
100 QAR759.13100 ZMW
250 QAR1,897.82750 ZMW
500 QAR3,795.65500 ZMW
1000 QAR7,591.31000 ZMW
2000 QAR15,182.62000 ZMW
5000 QAR37,956.55000 ZMW
10000 QAR75,913.10000 ZMW