Zambian kwacha to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert ZMW to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 zmw
200.33 myr

1.00000 ZMW = 0.20033 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87181.086990.55451.492751.66320.962518.699
1 GBP1.1470511.24675103.8721.712291.90781.1040421.4491
1 USD0.920050.802085183.31451.37341.530220.885517.204
1 INR0.01104310.00962720.012002710.01648450.01836680.01062840.206495

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Malaysian Ringgit
1 ZMW0.20033 MYR
5 ZMW1.00165 MYR
10 ZMW2.00330 MYR
20 ZMW4.00660 MYR
50 ZMW10.01650 MYR
100 ZMW20.03300 MYR
250 ZMW50.08250 MYR
500 ZMW100.16500 MYR
1000 ZMW200.33000 MYR
2000 ZMW400.66000 MYR
5000 ZMW1001.65000 MYR
10000 ZMW2003.30000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / ZMW
1 MYR4.99177 ZMW
5 MYR24.95885 ZMW
10 MYR49.91770 ZMW
20 MYR99.83540 ZMW
50 MYR249.58850 ZMW
100 MYR499.17700 ZMW
250 MYR1247.94250 ZMW
500 MYR2495.88500 ZMW
1000 MYR4991.77000 ZMW
2000 MYR9983.54000 ZMW
5000 MYR24958.85000 ZMW
10000 MYR49917.70000 ZMW