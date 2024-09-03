Swedish kronor to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert SEK to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
423.83 myr

kr1.000 SEK = RM0.4238 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:54
SEK to MYR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MYR
1 SEK to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.42960.4535
Low0.42000.4200
Average0.42440.4367
Change-0.15%-6.27%
1 SEK to MYR stats

The performance of SEK to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4296 and a 30 day low of 0.4200. This means the 30 day average was 0.4244. The change for SEK to MYR was -0.15.

The performance of SEK to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4535 and a 90 day low of 0.4200. This means the 90 day average was 0.4367. The change for SEK to MYR was -6.27.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68883.9511.3543.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80692.7371.4964.28
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.014110.0771.7765.08
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4310.2010.574

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Swedish kronor to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Malaysian Ringgit
1 SEK0.42383 MYR
5 SEK2.11917 MYR
10 SEK4.23833 MYR
20 SEK8.47666 MYR
50 SEK21.19165 MYR
100 SEK42.38330 MYR
250 SEK105.95825 MYR
500 SEK211.91650 MYR
1000 SEK423.83300 MYR
2000 SEK847.66600 MYR
5000 SEK2,119.16500 MYR
10000 SEK4,238.33000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Swedish Krona
1 MYR2.35942 SEK
5 MYR11.79710 SEK
10 MYR23.59420 SEK
20 MYR47.18840 SEK
50 MYR117.97100 SEK
100 MYR235.94200 SEK
250 MYR589.85500 SEK
500 MYR1,179.71000 SEK
1000 MYR2,359.42000 SEK
2000 MYR4,718.84000 SEK
5000 MYR11,797.10000 SEK
10000 MYR23,594.20000 SEK