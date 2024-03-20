Hong Kong dollars to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert HKD to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
605.45 myr

1.000 HKD = 0.6054 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.4041.4721.6630.96818.179
1 GBP1.17111.272105.8331.7241.9471.13321.281
1 USD0.920.786183.1991.3551.530.89116.73
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
100 HKD60.54450 MYR
200 HKD121.08900 MYR
300 HKD181.63350 MYR
500 HKD302.72250 MYR
1000 HKD605.44500 MYR
2000 HKD1,210.89000 MYR
2500 HKD1,513.61250 MYR
3000 HKD1,816.33500 MYR
4000 HKD2,421.78000 MYR
5000 HKD3,027.22500 MYR
10000 HKD6,054.45000 MYR
20000 HKD12,108.90000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Hong Kong Dollar
1 MYR1.65168 HKD
5 MYR8.25840 HKD
10 MYR16.51680 HKD
20 MYR33.03360 HKD
50 MYR82.58400 HKD
100 MYR165.16800 HKD
250 MYR412.92000 HKD
500 MYR825.84000 HKD
1000 MYR1,651.68000 HKD
2000 MYR3,303.36000 HKD
5000 MYR8,258.40000 HKD
10000 MYR16,516.80000 HKD