2000 Hong Kong dollars to Malaysian ringgits

Convert HKD to MYR at the real exchange rate

2,000 hkd
1,196.09 myr

1.00000 HKD = 0.59804 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollars

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
100 HKD59.80430 MYR
200 HKD119.60860 MYR
300 HKD179.41290 MYR
500 HKD299.02150 MYR
1000 HKD598.04300 MYR
2000 HKD1196.08600 MYR
2500 HKD1495.10750 MYR
3000 HKD1794.12900 MYR
4000 HKD2392.17200 MYR
5000 HKD2990.21500 MYR
10000 HKD5980.43000 MYR
20000 HKD11960.86000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Hong Kong Dollar
1 MYR1.67212 HKD
5 MYR8.36060 HKD
10 MYR16.72120 HKD
20 MYR33.44240 HKD
50 MYR83.60600 HKD
100 MYR167.21200 HKD
250 MYR418.03000 HKD
500 MYR836.06000 HKD
1000 MYR1672.12000 HKD
2000 MYR3344.24000 HKD
5000 MYR8360.60000 HKD
10000 MYR16721.20000 HKD