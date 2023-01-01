Zambian kwacha to Jamaican dollars today

Convert ZMW to JMD at the real exchange rate

1000 zmw
6669.38 jmd

1.00000 ZMW = 6.66938 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.872051.08790.56291.49311.663860.9624518.7104
1 GBP1.1467211.2465103.8521.712191.908011.1036621.4559
1 USD0.919950.802246183.31451.37361.530690.885517.2129
1 INR0.01104210.009629130.012002710.01648690.01837240.01062840.206601

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Jamaican Dollar
1 ZMW6.66938 JMD
5 ZMW33.34690 JMD
10 ZMW66.69380 JMD
20 ZMW133.38760 JMD
50 ZMW333.46900 JMD
100 ZMW666.93800 JMD
250 ZMW1667.34500 JMD
500 ZMW3334.69000 JMD
1000 ZMW6669.38000 JMD
2000 ZMW13338.76000 JMD
5000 ZMW33346.90000 JMD
10000 ZMW66693.80000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / ZMW
1 JMD0.14994 ZMW
5 JMD0.74970 ZMW
10 JMD1.49939 ZMW
20 JMD2.99878 ZMW
50 JMD7.49695 ZMW
100 JMD14.99390 ZMW
250 JMD37.48475 ZMW
500 JMD74.96950 ZMW
1000 JMD149.93900 ZMW
2000 JMD299.87800 ZMW
5000 JMD749.69500 ZMW
10000 JMD1499.39000 ZMW