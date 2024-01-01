Zambian kwacha to Jamaican dollars today

Convert ZMW to JMD at the real exchange rate

ZK1.000 ZMW = J$5.722 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:11
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ZMW to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JMD
1 ZMW to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.94186.0506
Low5.72125.7212
Average5.84565.9208
Change-3.69%-4.09%
View full history

1 ZMW to JMD stats

The performance of ZMW to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.9418 and a 30 day low of 5.7212. This means the 30 day average was 5.8456. The change for ZMW to JMD was -3.69.

The performance of ZMW to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.0506 and a 90 day low of 5.7212. This means the 90 day average was 5.9208. The change for ZMW to JMD was -4.09.

Track market ratesView ZMW to JMD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.9541.3971.3471.53684.4890.79418.131
1 EUR1.04811.4641.4111.60988.5320.83218.999
1 CAD0.7160.68310.9641.09960.490.56912.981
1 SGD0.7430.7091.03711.1462.7450.5913.465

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Jamaican Dollar
1 ZMW5.72226 JMD
5 ZMW28.61130 JMD
10 ZMW57.22260 JMD
20 ZMW114.44520 JMD
50 ZMW286.11300 JMD
100 ZMW572.22600 JMD
250 ZMW1,430.56500 JMD
500 ZMW2,861.13000 JMD
1000 ZMW5,722.26000 JMD
2000 ZMW11,444.52000 JMD
5000 ZMW28,611.30000 JMD
10000 ZMW57,222.60000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / ZMW
1 JMD0.17476 ZMW
5 JMD0.87378 ZMW
10 JMD1.74756 ZMW
20 JMD3.49512 ZMW
50 JMD8.73780 ZMW
100 JMD17.47560 ZMW
250 JMD43.68900 ZMW
500 JMD87.37800 ZMW
1000 JMD174.75600 ZMW
2000 JMD349.51200 ZMW
5000 JMD873.78000 ZMW
10000 JMD1,747.56000 ZMW