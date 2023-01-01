Zambian kwacha to New Zealand dollars today

Convert ZMW to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 zmw
71.23 nzd

1.00000 ZMW = 0.07123 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.920051.37341.34291.5302283.31450.80208518.8483
1 EUR1.086911.492751.45961.663290.55450.871820.4862
1 CAD0.728120.66990510.9777921.1141960.6630.58401413.7238
1 SGD0.7446570.685121.0227111.1394962.04070.59727914.0355

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / New Zealand Dollar
1 ZMW0.07123 NZD
5 ZMW0.35615 NZD
10 ZMW0.71230 NZD
20 ZMW1.42461 NZD
50 ZMW3.56153 NZD
100 ZMW7.12305 NZD
250 ZMW17.80763 NZD
500 ZMW35.61525 NZD
1000 ZMW71.23050 NZD
2000 ZMW142.46100 NZD
5000 ZMW356.15250 NZD
10000 ZMW712.30500 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / ZMW
1 NZD14.03890 ZMW
5 NZD70.19450 ZMW
10 NZD140.38900 ZMW
20 NZD280.77800 ZMW
50 NZD701.94500 ZMW
100 NZD1403.89000 ZMW
250 NZD3509.72500 ZMW
500 NZD7019.45000 ZMW
1000 NZD14038.90000 ZMW
2000 NZD28077.80000 ZMW
5000 NZD70194.50000 ZMW
10000 NZD140389.00000 ZMW